Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma invites UK investors to boost tourism

During the event, CM Sharma highlighted that Rajasthan is known for its rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks and scenic beauty

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Sharma invited investors to invest in Rajasthan tourism industry. (Image: File)

ANI London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Continuing his investor outreach in United Kingdom for Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit to be held from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that "every third tourist that visits India, visits Rajasthan."

At the Rising Rajasthan Tourism Meet held at the Taj Hotel in London on Saturday, Sharma addressed a gathering of tourism professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from across the UK, inviting them for the summit.

During the event, CM Sharma highlighted that Rajasthan is known for its rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks and scenic beauty.

 

"Tourism industry not only plays important role in India's economy but also essential globally. Every third tourist that visits India visits Rajasthan as any traveller feels incomplete if he doesn't visit the state. Rajasthan is not only known for its tourism, but also for its historical and cultural heritage," CM Sharma said.

Rajasthan CM informed that for FY 2022/23 Rajasthan welcomed 180 million domestic tourists, 65 per cent more than FY 2021/22.

"Today Rajasthan is a shining star in tourism. Rajasthan tourism industry has important contribution in state's GDP. In Financial Year 22/23 Rajasthan welcomed 180 million domestic tourists, which is 65 per cent more than previous year. This reflects that the attraction and opportunities in tourism are increasing." CM Sharma said.

Sharma invited investors to invest in Rajasthan tourism industry.

"Rajasthan has become centre of attractions not only for tourism but for investors as well. Every year tourist from UK come to our state.Between December and January, we have to make extra arrangements in hotels of Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Udaipur for the tourists." CM Sharma said.

"I invite you to invest in Rajasthan's tourism industry. Rajasthan with its cultural heritage and natural beauty and global connectivity is an ideal place for your investment. Rajasthan is full of possibilities," CM Sharma added.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is currently in UK in an outreach effort for the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit that is to be held form December 9 to 11 in Jaipur.

The summit will feature plenary sessions on key sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, education, auto and EVs, infrastructure, tourism, and startups.


First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

