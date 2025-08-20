Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to visit Gayaji to launch projects, address rally on Aug 22

PM Modi to visit Gayaji to launch projects, address rally on Aug 22

PM would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Bihar's first six-lane bridge over the Ganga river and development projects worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi had previously visited Motihari, Siwan, Madhubani and Patna since April (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gayaji district on August 22 to launch several projects and address a public rally, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday.

Choudhary recently visited Gayaji to oversee the preparation for the PM's function.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Choudhary, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Department, wrote, "Bringing the gift of development, Modi ji is coming to Bihar again. The PM is arriving on August 22 in Gayaji."

The deputy chief minister said the PM would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Bihar's first six-lane bridge over the Ganga river and development projects worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

 

"I urge you all to come to Gayaji to listen to the country's most popular leader Modi ji," Choudhary said on the social media platform.

Modi had previously visited Motihari, Siwan, Madhubani and Patna since April.

The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

