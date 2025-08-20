Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting at her residence

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting at her residence

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, has strongly condemned the incident. Further, a police inquiry is likely to reveal more details

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

File image of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during the Jan Sunvai at the CM's residence in Civil Lines, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. 
 
Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, has strongly condemned the incident. Citing party sources, the report added that Gupta was allegedly "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.
 
According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and was taken to Civil Lines Police Station, and further inquiry into the incident is currently underway. 
 
Commenting on the attack, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav says, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"
 
 
Leader of Opposition in Delhi, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, took to X to condemn the attack on Rekha Gupta. She wrote, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe."
 

More From This Section

Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka, Kharge, others pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai braces for more rain as IMD issues alerts; trains, flights hit

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: Local train services on harbour line restored after 15 hours

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Cabinet decides to provide internal reservation among SCs

Parliament

Govt to table bills for removal of PM, CM, minister held on serious charges

Topics : Rekha Gupta BJP Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon