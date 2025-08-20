Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi sees pleasant weather, IMD warns of heavy rainfall in other states

Delhi sees pleasant weather, IMD warns of heavy rainfall in other states

Humidity is expected to remain elevated, fluctuating between 83 and 77 per cent, while the IMD reported a 1 to 2 degrees Celsius increase in minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours

Northeasterly winds prevail in the city, with speeds up to 18 kmph, and may go up to 34 kmph | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Residents of the national capital woke up to pleasant weather on Wednesday after light rainfall earlier this week brought down the temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the sky will remain generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle during the day. One or two spells of rain or thundershowers are also expected late at night or early morning.
 
Humidity is likely to stay high, ranging between 77 and 83 per cent. The IMD also noted a rise of 1-2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours, while maximum temperatures saw no significant change. The minimum settled between 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum between 32-34 degrees Celsius, both near normal. 
 
 
Northeasterly winds prevail in the city, with speeds up to 18 kmph, and may go up to 34 kmph. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with an AQI of 84 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Heavy rain forecast for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

The IMD issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A red nowcast warning was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, where intense rainfall is expected along with winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. 

NDRF, SDRF deployed in Gujarat

Parts of Gujarat witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday, with more downpours likely along coastal districts over the next two days. Districts such as Navsari, Valsad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath may receive heavy to very heavy showers.
 
The State Emergency Operations Centre reported that Dwarka and Kalyanpur talukas of Devbhumi Dwarka received 138 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, in 12 hours. Till August 25, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across most parts of Gujarat.
 
Authorities have deployed 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and 20 teams of the State Disaster Response Force in different districts. Out of the state’s 206 reservoirs, 61 are on high alert, 27 on alert, and 21 on warning level. Nodal officers of all departments have been instructed to remain vigilant.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

