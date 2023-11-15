Sensex (1.05%)
65615.11 + 681.24
Nifty (1.12%)
19661.90 + 218.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.68%)
6406.75 + 106.15
Nifty Midcap (0.87%)
41367.85 + 358.15
Nifty Bank (0.82%)
44249.75 + 358.50
Heatmap

PM Modi unveils projects worth around Rs 7,200 crore for Jharkhand

The projects inaugurated include the new campus of IIM-Ranchi, a new hostel of IIT-ISM Dhanbad, Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro

PM Modi, narendra modi, election 2024

Press Trust of India Khunti
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled projects worth around Rs 7,200 crore for Jharkhand including rail, road, education, coal, petroleum and natural gas here.
The projects inaugurated include the new campus of IIM-Ranchi, a new hostel of IIT-ISM Dhanbad, Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro, doubling of railway tracks in the Hatia-Pakra, Talgaria-Bokaro and Jarangdih-Patratu sections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The projects for which foundations will be laid include the four-laning of the 52-km stretch of the Mahagama-Hansdiha section of NH-133, four-laning of the 45-km stretch of Basukinath-Deoghar section of NH-114 A, KDH-Purnadih Coal Handling Plant and a new academic and administrative building of IIIT-Ranchi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

NHRC to hold camp in NE states to hear human rights violation cases

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Soren urges PM Modi for special schemes for tribals

Top 10 most polluted cities across India with worst AQI; details inside

Infosys Science Foundation names winners of Infosys Prize 2023: All details

Kerala Ports Minister faces flak from fishermen over compensation

Topics : Narendra Modi Jharkhand infrastructure

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon