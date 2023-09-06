Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.00%)
65782.65 2.39
Nifty (0.03%)
19581.20 + 6.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5831.05 0.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.10%)
40213.80 -39.80
Nifty Bank (-0.08%)
44494.65 -37.50
Heatmap

PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia today for ASEAN-India Summit

The Prime Minister will be in Jakarta at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Both the ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) will take place on Sept 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra (PTI Photo)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday.
PM Modi will leave for Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6) evening and will return to New Delhi late in the evening on the following day.
The Prime Minister will be in Jakarta at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Both the ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) will take place on September 7 (Thursday).
Indonesia, the current chair of ASEAN, made adjustments to the schedule for both summits to facilitate Modi's early return.
PM Modi's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year.
Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.

Also Read

India, Asean to intensify efforts to wrap up trade agreement review by 2025

PM Modi to attend ASEAN, East Asia Summit meetings in Indonesia next week

Delivering carbon neutrality for ASEAN could unlock $5.3 trn opportunity

Leaders besieged by thorny issues as they hold ASEAN summit without Biden

ASEAN leaders to discuss how to tackle regional crises at tropical resort

Vital for the world to stand against 'might is right' culture: PM Modi

Delhi govt asks to Education dept employees to be on standby during G20

LIVE: Full curfew reimposed in 5 districts of Manipur as preventive measure

Full curfew reimposed in 5 districts of Manipur as preventive measure

Delhi: Gopal Rai holds meeting on winter action plan to fight air pollution

The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.
The foreign ministry said that the the Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.
This year the ASEAN Summit will be chaired by Indonesia under the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth." This theme indicates that Indonesia expects the ASEAN to be relevant and significant as the centre of economic growth
According to a statement, the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.
In August, ASEAN-India Economic Ministers met in Indonesia and the main agenda of this year's meeting was the timely review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) which was signed in 2009.
A joint committee agreed to a regular, quarterly schedule of negotiations, which would conclude the review of the ASEAN-India FTA in 2025.
In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Widodo. During this visit, both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas by establishing a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and India into a new era.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ASEAN Narendra Modi Indonesia

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon