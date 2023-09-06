Confirmation

Delhi: Gopal Rai holds meeting on winter action plan to fight air pollution

Gopal Rai further said that the Government will organize an "Environmental Experts Meet" regarding the Winter Action Plan at the Delhi Secretariat on September 12

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:01 AM IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the concerned departments to prepare the winter action plan against pollution.
The officials of the Environment Department and DPCC were present at the meeting.
"The Delhi Government has started preparing the winter action plan for the coming days against pollution. In the last nine years, Particulate Matter (PM)10 levels fell by 42 per cent, and PM2.5 by 46 per cent. This is the massive success of the Delhi Government's efforts to curb pollution," Gopal Rai said after the meeting.
Gopal Rai further said that the Government will organize an "Environmental Experts Meet" regarding the Winter Action Plan at the Delhi Secretariat on September 12.
"Along with this, a review meeting with representatives from all 28 involved departments will be convened on September 14. And a collective action plan will be created around the predetermined emphasis topics. The key goal of the government this year will be to control pollution through public engagement," he said.
Gopal Rai said that this year's Winter Action Plan will be based on main focus points such as stubble and garbage burning, vehicular and dust pollution, hotspots, dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states, green war room and green apps etc.

He further said that the Government will organize an 'Environmental Experts Meet' regarding the Winter Action Plan at the Delhi Secretariat on September 12. In this, the suggestions given by experts will be included in the Winter Action Plan.
Many major agencies are working inside Delhi, which have different roles.
On September 14, it has been decided to hold a joint meeting with all 28 of these departments. The meeting will include all senior representatives from the Environment Department, DPCC, MCD, NDMC, Cantonment Board, NHAI, Revenue, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Fire Services, DTC, DMRC, DIMTS, Horticulture, DSIIDC, GAD, Power Dept, DDA, CPWD, PWD, Traffic Police, Education, Industry, Forest, I & FC, UD, DUSIB, Transport Department, and Development Department etc.
The major goal of this meeting is to create a coordinated action plan in the fight against Delhi's pollution. Based on the key points outlined in the Winter Action Plan, specific responsibilities will be given to various departments during the meeting scheduled for September 14, he said.
Gopal Rai also said that in view of the G-20 Summit, the Environment Department has been instructed to keep a special watch on the hot spots. Gopal Rai said that under the Winter Action Plan, an immediate and long-term plan will be made and implemented.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

