PM's visit to Pithoragarh on October 12 will boost tourism: U'khand CM

Modi will visit Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, Gunji and Jageshwar Dham in the region besides addressing a public rally in Pithoragarh on October 12

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Pithoragarh will give a boost to spiritual and religious tourism in the Manaskhand region.
Modi will visit Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, Gunji and Jageshwar Dham in the region besides addressing a public rally in Pithoragarh on October 12.
Dhami who visited Pithoragarh to review the preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit said all his visits are eagerly awaited by the people of Uttarakhand.
"The prime minister has a special sense of attachment with Uttarakhand and people of the state have similar feelings for him. All his visits to Uttarakhand are eagerly awaited," he said.
After his visit, the land of Baba Kailash or Manskhand will see the same kind of development as witnessed by Kedarkhand after his becoming Prime Minister, he said.
"The way Kedarkhand has seen the construction of the all weather char dham roads after his (Modi's) becoming Prime Minister, the reconstruction works in Kedarnath and Badrinath, the Kedarnath-Hemkund ropeway project, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link and the expansion of the Dehradun airport, similarly Manaskhand too will expand and prosper after his visit," Dhami said.
Development of Manaskhand is among the Prime MInister's priorities and the state government is also working on it, Dhami said.

