JSW Steel's consolidated production grows 13% to 6.41 MT in July-September

JSW Steel has posted 13 per cent rise in its consolidated production to 6.41 million tonne (MT) for July-September 2023-24.

It had produced 5.68 MT crude steel during the second quarter of 2022-23, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the production was lower by 3 per cent, primarily due to scheduled shutdowns undertaken at Indian operations and lower capacity utilisation at USA-Ohio due to market conditions, JSW Steel said.

In the previous quarter, the company's consolidated output was at 6.61 MT.

In India, JSW Steel produced 6.27 MT as against 5.60 MT in July-September 2022-23 and 6.37 MT in April-June 2023-24.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio output increased to 0.14 MT from 0.08 MT in the same quarter last fiscal.

JSW Steel further said "the merger of the Joint Venture, Creixent Special Steels Limited along and its subsidiary JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL) with the company has become effective on 31 July 2023."



The company's Indian operations production volumes include the crude steel production of JISPL and its subsidiary, Mivaan Steels Limited.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, USD 23 billion steel-to-sports JSW Group.