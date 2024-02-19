PM to lay foundation stone of temple, launch 14k projects in UP. Top points

UP Global Investors Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Monday, will inaugurate about 14,000 projects amounting to over Rs 10 trillion at an event in Uttar Pradesh. The event will focus on the execution of the investment proposals received for the state during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 held in February last year.

Key things to know about the UP event:

1) Prior to the event, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district at around 10:30 am. He will also address a gathering on the occasion. The temple is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod.

2) A day before, Modi also shared a post on 'X' about the event, saying, "Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is a symbol of faith of devotees across the country. Tomorrow at around 10.30 am, you will get the privilege of laying the foundation stone of a divine and grand temple here. After this, at around 1:45 pm, I will also inaugurate many important projects related to the development of the state in the fourth groundbreaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit."

3) According to the PM's schedule, he will attend a programme to launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 trillion at the "fourth ground breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023," a government press release said. The event was held in Lucknow from February 10-12, 2023.

4) These projects are expected to give an edge to Uttar Pradesh's economic push and are related to sectors including manufacturing, green energy, information technology, food processing, real estate and education, among others.

5) The programme will be attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.