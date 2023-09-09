'PM took initiative to ensure every rural household gets 55 ltr of water'

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to ensure every rural household in the country gets 55 litres of drinking water per person per day.

Speaking at a gathering in Sihora here as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', he said the PM also took the initiative to link Ken and Betwa rivers to ensure water supply to people in rural areas.

"A survey report of 1950 said 18 per cent of the world's population resides in India, while only 4 per cent of drinking water was available. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this initiative to ensure every household in rural areas gets potable water," he said.

The Union government, in partnership with states, is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the country at the service level of 55 litre per capita per day by 2024.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra mass outreach initiative of the BJP, which started on September 5 in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to the polls at the end of the year, will culminate on September 25.

