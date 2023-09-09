Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

'PM took initiative to ensure every rural household gets 55 ltr of water'

Speaking at a gathering in Sihora here as part of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Prahlad Patel said the PM also took the initiative to link Ken and Betwa rivers to ensure water supply

drinking water

The Union government, in partnership with states, is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the country at the service level of 55 litre per capita per day by 2024.

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to ensure every rural household in the country gets 55 litres of drinking water per person per day.
Speaking at a gathering in Sihora here as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', he said the PM also took the initiative to link Ken and Betwa rivers to ensure water supply to people in rural areas.
"A survey report of 1950 said 18 per cent of the world's population resides in India, while only 4 per cent of drinking water was available. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this initiative to ensure every household in rural areas gets potable water," he said.
The Union government, in partnership with states, is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household of the country at the service level of 55 litre per capita per day by 2024.
The Jan Ashirwad Yatra mass outreach initiative of the BJP, which started on September 5 in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to the polls at the end of the year, will culminate on September 25.

Also Read

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

44% of rural households in ST areas yet to get tap water connection: Govt

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

US Prez Biden not planning to meet Chinese Premier Li at G20 summit

Janet Yellen to work with India to aid successful communique crafting

PM Modi, Prez Biden welcome jet engine pact between GE Aerospace-HAL

Traffic plan implemented in Delhi for G20 Summit with restricted routes

Withdraw Disturbed Areas Act, AFSPA from entire state: Assam to Centre

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jal Jeevan Mission Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Clean drinking water rural households

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon