Police arrests more than 150 persons for forcibly entering flats

They had earlier put up banners warning that they would enter the houses on November 7, the FIR said

arrest

A probe is on into the case, the official added | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Police has registered a case against about 160 people for allegedly forcibly entering into flats built under a government scheme in Maharashtra's Thane district while protesting against the housing project on village land, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday when the people from Bhandarli and Gotheghar villages allegedly entered three buildings, broke the locks of 400 flats and occupied them, police said.
The villagers have long been opposing the project developed by the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board in the two villages under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an official from Daighar police station said quoting the FIR.
They had earlier put up banners warning that they would enter the houses on November 7, the FIR said.
A probe is on into the case, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

