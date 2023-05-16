Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai

In view of the ongoing G20 meeting in the city, the Mumbai police has prohibited the flying of drones or balloons.

The flying of "para-gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft" is prohibited, said the order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) on Monday.

It will be in force between May 16 to 25.

The third meeting of the energy transition working group of G20 began here on Monday.

It is apprehended that drones and similar aircraft could be used by terrorists or anti-social elements to launch an attack as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the G20 meeting, the official release said.

"Considering safety and security of the people who are attending the meeting, Mumbai Police has prohibited the flying of drones in the jurisdictions of Sahar, Vakola, BKC, Bandra, Colaba and Azad Maidan police stations," it said.

