close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi LG returns files on services matter to Delhi govt in view of SC order

LG Secretariat has returned the files related to Services matters to the Delhi government in light of the SC's order on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the city, Raj Niwas officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The LG Secretariat has returned the files related to Services matters to the Delhi government in light of the Supreme Court's order last week on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Delhi government said it expected full cooperation from LG VK Saxena and the Centre but the Chief Secretary and the Services Secretary are still creating hurdles and even the first order for removing Services Secretary has not been implemented yet.

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer and Services Department Secretary Ashish More for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer, threatening disciplinary action against him.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post last week, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state.

The apex court ruled on Thursday the elected government in Delhi has legislative and executive powers over services department matters, barring those related to land, police and public order that still come under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor.

"The LG Secretariat, in compliance of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench Judgment dated May 11, has returned files pertaining to Services matters, back to the Government for necessary action," said an official.

Also Read

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

There are only big words by Delhi CM, no outcome: BJP's Sambit Patra

Impact of heat index: Delhi recorded 40.9°C on Sunday but it felt like 45°C

Indospirits paid Rs 1.70 cr to India Ahead 'without any reasons', says CBI

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

Achieved indigenisation of 164 equipment, items, says Defence ministry

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Internet restored in Maharashtra's Akola, curfew in select areas to remain

These files include proposals for extension of contractual tenure of staff in various Delhi government hospitals and acceptance of resignation of a Group 'A' staff of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital. These were sent to the LG for approval.

"These have been returned with the observation that the departments may be advised to take appropriate action/further necessary action, in light of the judgment of CB (Constitution Bench) in Apex Court on May 11," the official added.

The Delhi government said it expected full cooperation from the LG and Centre.

"We expect full cooperation from LG and central govt. However, the chief secretary and services secretary are still creating hurdles. The first transfer order for changing the services Secretary has not been implemented yet," it added.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had convened a meeting of the Civil Services Board (CSB) on Tuesday to consider AAP government's directions to transfer officers, including Services Secretary Ashish More.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LG Delhi

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US factories production surges in April as motor vehicles output rises

manufacturing
2 min read

Internet restored in Maharashtra's Akola, curfew in select areas to remain

Internet shutdowns, data, tech, privacy
2 min read

Don't use artificial sweeteners for weight loss: WHO's latest advisory

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
3 min read

Bank of Baroda makes Rs 500 crore provision for Go First exposure

Bank of Baroda
3 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon