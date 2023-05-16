Achieved indigenisation of 164 equipment, items, says Defence ministry

In a significant development towards achieving self-reliance in defense, 164 items from the Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) worth Rs 814 crore have been successfully indigenised by the Department of Defense Production (DDP) under the Ministry of Defense.
"The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house," the ministry said in a statement.
The complete list of indigenised items can be found on the Srijan Portal, according to the statement.
The DDP has issued notifications for four PILs comprising a total of 4,666 items, including Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems, Spares & Components for DPSUs.
Previously, 2,572 items worth Rs 1,756 crore had been successfully indigenised and now with the addition of these 164 items, the total number of indigenised items under the PILs reaches 2,736, with an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore, the statement said.
Also Read
Govt imposes import ban on 928 defence items in self-reliance push
We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan
Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up
Signs of a weakening public sector
Top Headlines: India-UAE trade deal; crude import basket at 10-month low
New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government
Internet restored in Maharashtra's Akola, curfew in select areas to remain
Don't use artificial sweeteners for weight loss: WHO's latest advisory
Circular economy necessary to promote livelihood security: Agri scientist
Wrestlers mull taking protest to Ram Lila ground to make national movement
Going forward, these indigenised items will be procured solely from the Indian industry, reinforcing the government's commitment to promoting domestic manufacturing in the defense sector, said the ministry
"Now, with the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these PILs of DDP stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore. These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian Industry only," it said.