Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Police to take strict action, hear each complaint in Sandeshkhali: DGP

A special team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) constituted to investigate allegations of sexual violence and land grabbing will visit Sandeshkhali on Thursday

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar on Thursday said that police will listen to the complaints of every individual in Sandeshkhali and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.
Kumar, who went to Sandeshkhali on Wednesday and stayed there overnight to assess the situation in the troubled areas in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, assured of strict action against those found involved in torturing women there.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We will listen to the complaints of every individual. If there is any incident we will take strict action against those found guilty. If people are found involved in torturing, we will take appropriate action against them", Kumar told reporters at Dhamakhali this morning.
Kumar, in his first visit to the area, since the protests began, held meetings with ADG South Bengal Supratim Sarkar, Basirhat Police District SP Hasan Mehedi Rehman and other police officers and also visited adjoining islands of Situlia, Sardarpara, Manipur on Wednesday evening to understand the situation there.
A special team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) constituted to investigate allegations of sexual violence and land grabbing will visit Sandeshkhali on Thursday.
The NHRC has issued notices to Bengal chief secretary BP Gopalika, DGP and sought reports regarding the incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali and details about the action taken against the perpetrators of crimes there within four weeks.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Waheeda Rehman to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award; all you need to know

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Elon Musk's X says Indian government asked it to withhold some accounts

Rajnath on cluster tour in Odisha, to hold public meeting at Mayurbhanj

Chandrababu Naidu urges AP police to arrest those who attacked journos

Delhi's CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on increased water bills today

Farmers' protest LIVE: Haryana extends internet suspension till Friday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal violence in India National Human Rights Commission Sexual harassment case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon