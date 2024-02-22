Sensex (    %)
                        
Chandrababu Naidu urges AP police to arrest those who attacked journos

He noted that Telugu media house Andhrajyothi photographer Sri Krishna was brutally attacked by a mob during the recent YSRCP Raptadu Siddham meeting

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the Business Standard Andhra Pradesh Round Table in Vijayawada on Monday

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy, imploring him to immediately arrest those who allegedly attacked a few journalists and a newspaper office recently.

Citing a few recent cases of attacks on journalists, the former chief minister alleged that the YSRCP has unleashed a series of attacks against the media.
"I request you to nab the culprits and take immediate steps to punish them and the conspirators behind this heinous crime," said Naidu in his letter on Wednesday.According to the TDP chief, one T Parameshwar Rao, a contributor to 'News Today' was allegedly attacked on February 14 in Amaravati mandal, Palnadu district for exposing "sand mafia led by the ruling YSRCP leaders".

He noted that Telugu media house Andhrajyothi photographer Sri Krishna was brutally attacked by a mob during the recent YSRCP Raptadu Siddham meeting, while media house Eenadu's Kurnool office was attacked on Tuesday.

Naidu called on the police to initiate action against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly making false statements to provoke hatred and enmity between groups and instigate violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Attack on journalists Andhra Pradesh government YSRCP

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

