Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Poll by prompt: Strategists look to AI as distillers of public opinion

The AI model produces projections for vote share and seat numbers based on the data

artificial intelligence, elections
Premium

artificial intelligence, elections

Debarghya Sanyal New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
In a small house in Rajasthan’s Samod village, Junaid Khan (name changed on request), along with his two companions, is attempting to initiate a digital revolution in the political strategy space. They employ artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) tools to map relevant issues in the upcoming panchayat-level elections.

The three men have all previously worked with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) during the 2015 Bihar and 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, and have already applied their experience to the gram panchayat elections in Samod, Tetara, Moondli, and other areas.

Also Read

TMS Ep384: Essar group, free trade agreement, metal stocks, generative AI

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Only 5% executives believe generative AI risks could outweigh benefits

Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI

Generative AI race creates new commercial models for IT services firms

Nearly 1.1 billion cyberattacks blocked worldwide in Q2FY24: Report

G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meeting in Jaipur on August 24-25

HC to hear plea against of CAs inclusion in money laundering law on Monday

Shimla's ex-deputy mayor sits on strike, urges rethink on development model

Ensure proper implementation of RTI Act on proactive disclosure of info: SC

Topics : Artificial intelligence Uttar Pradesh rajasthan

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon