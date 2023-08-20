Poll by prompt: Strategists look to AI as distillers of public opinion

In a small house in Rajasthan’s Samod village, Junaid Khan (name changed on request), along with his two companions, is attempting to initiate a digital revolution in the political strategy space. They employ artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) tools to map relevant issues in the upcoming panchayat-level elections.

The three men have all previously worked with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) during the 2015 Bihar and 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, and have already applied their experience to the gram panchayat elections in Samod, Tetara, Moondli, and other areas.