Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: History, importance, theme, venue, & details

PM Modi hugs Portuguese PM Antonio Costa at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Vice President of Suriname Michel Ashwin Satyandre Adhin look on

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also called Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is observed on January 9 to recognise and celebrate the commitment and accomplishments of the global Indian community to the development of India.



The day likewise recognizes the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi, who was also a Pravasi, from South Africa to India in 1915, helming India's freedom struggle and transforming the lives of Indians forever.



The first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was held in 2003. Its format was subsequently changed in 2015 to celebrate the occasion once in every two years and to hold theme-based conferences during the intervening period with cooperation from abroad diaspora specialists, policy makers, and stakeholders.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Theme

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 is "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal."



The theme concentrates on the significance of the Indian diaspora in the country's development. It is vital to note that every year a new theme is picked to celebrate the day.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: History

Pravasi Bharatiya Diva was first celebrated in 2003. It was a yearly occasion before, yet in 2015, the government revised its format to observe PBD once every two years. Until this point in time, 17 conventions have been conducted. In 2023, the last Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was celebrated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman: Awards

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are yet another component of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The awards were started in 2003 by the Indian Government to celebrate the accomplishments and commitments of NRIs and PIOs in different fields like education, science and innovation, trade and industry, arts and culture, social work, public service, and philanthropy.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Importance

These conventions help integrate the foreign Indian community to be in touch with their roots in India and engage with the Indian government, through mutually beneficial activities.



These shows are likewise extremely helpful in networking among the global Indian community living in different regions of the planet and empower them to share their encounters in different fields.