Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: History, importance, theme, venue, & details

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is observed on January 9 to celebrate the commitment and accomplishments of the global Indian community to the development of India

Pravasi

PM Modi hugs Portuguese PM Antonio Costa at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Vice President of Suriname Michel Ashwin Satyandre Adhin look on

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also called Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is observed on January 9 to recognise and celebrate the commitment and accomplishments of the global Indian community to the development of India. 
 
The day likewise recognizes the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi, who was also a Pravasi, from South Africa to India in 1915, helming India's freedom struggle and transforming the lives of Indians forever. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was held in 2003. Its format was subsequently changed in 2015 to celebrate the occasion once in every two years and to hold theme-based conferences during the intervening period with cooperation from abroad diaspora specialists, policy makers, and stakeholders.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Theme

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 is "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal."
 
The theme concentrates on the significance of the Indian diaspora in the country's development. It is vital to note that every year a new theme is picked to celebrate the day. 

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: History

Pravasi Bharatiya Diva was first celebrated in 2003. It was a yearly occasion before, yet in 2015, the government revised its format to observe PBD once every two years. Until this point in time, 17 conventions have been conducted. In 2023, the last Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was celebrated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman: Awards

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are yet another component of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. 
The awards were started in 2003 by the Indian Government to celebrate the accomplishments and commitments of NRIs and PIOs in different fields like education, science and innovation, trade and industry, arts and culture, social work, public service, and philanthropy.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Importance

These conventions help integrate the foreign Indian community to be in touch with their roots in India and engage with the Indian government, through mutually beneficial activities. 
 
These shows are likewise extremely helpful in networking among the global Indian community living in different regions of the planet and empower them to share their encounters in different fields. 

Also Read

World Pharmacists Day 2023: Date, theme, history, importance and more

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

NRI athletes welcome PM Modi's vision for Pravasi Sports through HIPSA

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here are the top 10 highlights

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Gujarat has set target to become $500 billion economy by 2026-27: CM Patel

IAS Samir Kumar Sinha takes over as DG (Acquisition) in Defence Ministry

Delhi AQI: City continues to grapple with very poor air quality, low temp


Topics : Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Pravasi Divas government of India Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon