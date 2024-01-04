Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NRI athletes welcome PM Modi's vision for Pravasi Sports through HIPSA

The Prime Minister back in 2019 in a meeting with the sports fraternity, had envisioned and had desired to find a way to conduct Sports competitions for talented Pravasi Bharatiya youth in India

Unmukt Chand has quickly faded away

Unmukt Chand has quickly faded away

ANI Others
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian golf legend Arjun Atwal has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Pravasi Sports. Atwal, who is the only Indian to win on the coveted PGA Tour, shared his thoughts with the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), the first organization to be exclusively set up with an aim to promote and 'Integrate' PravasiBhartiya youth with their motherland through the medium of Sports.
The Prime Minister back in 2019 in a meeting with the sports fraternity, had envisioned and had desired to find a way to conduct Sports competitions for talented Pravasi Bharatiya youth in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier in 2017, addressing the 14th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru, Modi had said, "I welcome all young Pravasis. You must stay connected with India and return over and over again. This is your home."
Speaking from his home in the USA, Atwal further said, "I have always appreciated PM Modi and this vision of Pravasi Sports has a special significance for me and my family. I'm still playing golf and have another five years to go and I would be delighted to play in India. Both my sons are basketball players and we as a family would be elated if they can come and play in India and connect back to their roots. Going forward, a Pravasi vs Nivasi competition would be even more exciting to have."
HIPSA is planning several tournaments involving overseas Indian youth and recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Government for the development and promotion of Kabaddi, in particular focussing on overseas Indian women Kabaddi players. The ultimate aim being to push for the inclusion of Kabaddi in the Summer Olympics.
Pravasi Sports Leagues in Women's Kabaddi & Cricket are also in the plans for 2024 and the captain of the 2012 U-19 ICC World Cup winning Indian cricket team Unmukt Chand, is among its first backers. The cricketer who now plies his trade in the USA, said, "The Prime Minister's vision for sports competitions for PravasiBharatiyas is very inspiring and gives us all a chance to stay connected to our roots. The concept of a Pravasi Sports League is very promising, especially as it promotes fitness, enthusiasm and the spirit of reconnecting to your motherland."

Also Read

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban

Flows into NRI deposits double Y-o-Y to $6.11 billion in April-October 23

Rattled by level 1 cancer attack, Dutee Chand living and training in fear

Himachal minister reaches Chandertal to aid rescue of 290 stranded tourists

Nadal comes back from long layoff, reaches Brisbane International last 8

Davis Cup, IND vs PAK: SD Prajwal Dev added to Indian team as replacement

IND vs SA 2nd Test: List of all Test matches that ended in two days

WFI to challenge its suspension next week, calls EC meeting on Jan 16

Dipa Karmakar tops all-around event in Artistic Gymnastics Senior Nationals

Recently, Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had revealed that they were looking to approach 24 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to explore the possibility of them being selected for National Duty. However, a recent statement by Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM), Government of India (GoI), stating, "There are economic and security challenges as to Indians living in which countries should be provided with dual citizenship," put paid to such hopes.
HIPSA, through its objectives, will look to bridge that gap and try and give talented overseas youth a first feel of playing regularly in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sports Indian sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon