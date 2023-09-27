World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

World Tourism Day (WTD) is celebrated annually on 27 September. Its motivation is to encourage awareness among the global community of the significance of the travel industry and its social, cultural, political and monetary value.



As indicated by the United Nations, tourism is one of the world's most significant financial sectors. It utilizes one in each ten individuals on the planet and gives occupations to many millions. For certain nations, it can address more than 20% of their GDP (Gross domestic product).

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme

The World Tourism Day 2023 theme is "Tourism and Green Investments". The motive of this theme is to feature the requirement for more and better-targeted investments for individuals globally.



UNWTO says that, "For World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for the planet, and for prosperity. Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity."

What is the history behind the World Tourism Day?





Also Read: Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

The concept of this day was born during the third session of the UNWTO General Assembly in Torremolinos, Spain, in 1979. It was later taken on as a worldwide recognition on 27 September 1980. This date was decided to remember the 10th anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on 27 September 1970.

World Tourism Day over the years has developed into a stage for discussing major problems confronting the travel industry. Every year, a fresh theme is decided to address these difficulties and motivate positive transformation. From elevating rural tourism to concentrating on digital change, the themes have mirrored the steadily changing landscape of movement.

Also Read What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 20 Best Quotes of lord Krishna on Spirituality Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status Dev Anand at 100: Film festival kicks off with 'Johny Mera Naam' screenings Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, and messages for your teachers German cuisine is adding a twist to the plate for the Indian palette World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Future of Biofuel Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

Tourism Day: Importance

World Tourism Day holds massive importance, serving as a sign of the power of the travel industry to cultivate financial development, cultural trade, and understanding globally. It promotes responsible travel that benefits local communities and protects the environment.



By observing World Tourism Day, we recognize the requirement for feasible tourism practices and responsible travel conduct. It urges us to investigate the world while protecting its natural and cultural treasures for people in the future.

5 Ways to celebrate World Tourism day 2023

1. Take a tour to find unlikely treasures and attractions in your own city or region. You may be shocked by what you find.

2. Pick a nearby location you haven't visited previously and plan a road trip to explore its history, way of life and natural beauty.

3. Visit nearby eateries, shops, and facilities to help the local economy and experience the true flavors and items.

4. Share your favorite travel memories and photographs via online to motivate others and promote the significance of tourism.

5. Invest time learning about various cultures, customs, documentaries and foods through books, or cooking classes.



Happy world tourism day: Quotes

• “Travel far enough, you meet yourself.” – David Mitchell

• “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” – Lao Tzu

• “Travel and change of place impart new vigor to the mind.” – Seneca

• “One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things.” – Henry Miller

• “Travel brings power and love back into your life.” – Rumi

• “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.” – Mark Twain

• “Life is short, and the world is wide.” – Simon Raven

• “It’s a big world out there, it would be a shame not to experience it.” – J. D. Andrews

• “The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Saint Augustine

• “Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” – Ibn Battuta.