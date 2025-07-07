Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Preamble of Constitution like parenthood, cannot be changed: V-P Dhankhar

Preamble of Constitution like parenthood, cannot be changed: V-P Dhankhar

While interacting with students he also said that, historically, no country's preamble has ever been changed, but added that Preamble of the Indian Constitution was altered during the Emergency era

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the valedictory ceremony for the 6th Batch of Rajya Sabha Interns, at the Vice President Enclave, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the Preamble of the Indian Constitution is like parenthood to children, and it cannot be changed, no matter how hard one may try.

"There have been a lot of issues about the preamble to the Constitution. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution is something like parenthood to children. Howsoever you may try, you can't change your parenthood. That is not possible," he said.

While interacting with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, he also said that, historically, no country's preamble has ever been changed, but lamented that the Preamble of the Indian Constitution was altered during the Emergency era.

 

"The Preamble of our Constitution was changed during a time when hundreds and thousands of people were behind bars, the darkest period of our democracy--emergency era," he said.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the RSS calling for a review of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Constitution, stating that these were included during the Emergency and were never part of the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Addressing an event on 50 years of Emergency in New Delhi on June 26, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar never used these words in the preamble of the Constitution. The words were added during Emergency, when fundamental rights were suspended, Parliament did not function, and the judiciary became lame.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India aims to double maize output to 86 mn tonne by 2047: Shivraj Chouhan

Indian navy to conduct fourth edition of coastal defence exercise ‘sea vigil-24'

Security increased after suspicious boat spotted off Maharashtra coast

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

US President Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

Pilot medical test mandate by DGCA sparks concern in aviation sector

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar Vice President Constitution Indian constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon