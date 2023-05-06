close

Prepare plan for monument restoration at Mehruali archeological park: L-G

Saxena along with Lekhi and Kumar also visited baolis nestled in the Sanjay Van, which is a part of the south central ridge near the Qutub Minar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited the Mehrauli archaeological park and directed officials to prepare a plan for the restoration of monuments such as the Balban tomb, the Jamali-Kamali mosque and the Rajaon ki Baoli.

The plan, he said, should be made at the earliest with fixed timelines for the works to be done under it, according to officials.

Saxena, who was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, also issued directions to sort out scattered carved stones and relics at the park to be displayed at a museum, they said.

The park in Mehrauli also houses the iconic Qutub Minar, besides the Balban tomb, the Jamali-Kamali mosque and the Rajaon ki Baoli.

"The restoration and beautification of these places has to be done in coordination by the ASI (Archeological Survey of India), the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) and other authorities concerned in a time-bound manner," Saxena said.

Some parts of the archaeological park come under the jurisdiction of the DDA and some under the ASI.

The lieutenant governor (LG) said departments and agencies involved in preservation and upkeep of the archaeological park should sort out their differences, if any, and take assistance of experts in case a need arises.

"All differences have to be sorted out between departments, and restoration and development works have to be completed in time," he emphasised.

Saxena directed officials for removing encroachments in and around heritage places.

He took stock of the progress of works, started at the park after his visits in February, the officials said.

Saxena along with Lekhi and Kumar also visited baolis nestled in the Sanjay Van, which is a part of the south central ridge near the Qutub Minar.

Carved stones and relics lying around unattended will be preserved at a museum, the officials said and added that the DDA will soon spruce up an area for opening of an eatery for visitors.

Topics : Monuments Delhi archeology

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

