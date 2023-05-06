close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

The DU said in a statement the visit disrupted the lunch of many inmates and raised serious security concerns for them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi University

Delhi University

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi University on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "sudden and unauthorised" visit to one of the men's hostels raised serious security concerns and the DU authorities will ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Gandhi visited the Post Graduate Men's Hostel on Friday.

He interacted with the students and had lunch with them.

The DU said in a statement the visit disrupted the lunch of many inmates and raised serious security concerns for them. It said the hostel administration and guards informed the university authorities about it.

"Rahul Gandhi, along with many outsiders, made a sudden and unauthorised entry into the P G Men's hostel in the lunch hour on 05/05/2023 without any prior intimation, the university said.

"It disrupted the lunch of many inmates, who got annoyed due to the chaos created by his entry along with the mob accompanying him. This entry raises serious security concerns for the hostel inmates and the leader. University authorities will take necessary steps to avoid such incidents of this trespassing and will ensure that this does not happen in future again, the university added.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Hostel plots, coaching villas drive Kota's real estate sector growth

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against AAP's Kejriwal

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi DU Delhi University

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

As a bulk of existing drones were smuggled in or imported under a different classification, they will not have a drone licence
3 min read

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

Delhi University
1 min read

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD
2 min read

Delhi court lists supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia for mulling

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
4 min read

62 water supply schemes affected due to mining, crisis looms over Bilapsur

Water supply, shortage
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon