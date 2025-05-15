Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President's invocation of Article 143, experts say rare but not first time

President's invocation of Article 143, experts say rare but not first time

President Murmu's referral to the Supreme Court under Article 143(1) revives a rare constitutional tool used to seek advisory opinions on complex legal questions

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Premium

(Photo:PTI)

Bhavini Mishra Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu's invocation of the powers granted under the Presidential Reference is one of the rare times that the special provision has been used, legal experts said. It is, however, not the first time that the President of India has used powers granted under Article 143(1) of the Constitution to consult the Supreme Court on questions of law or fact of public importance, they added.
 
President Murmu on Wednesday posed 14 questions to the Supreme Court of India on several aspects of law, including the ambit of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. On 8 April this year,
Topics : President's Rule President of India President Speech Supreme Court

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon