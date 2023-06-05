President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday held delegation level talks with her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

"Both the presidents discussed ways to deepen India-Suriname relations and held wide ranging discussions on multiple areas including defence, agriculture, IT and capacity building," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a series of tweets.

"India and Suriname exchanged four MoUs in various fields including health and agriculture," official sources said.

President Murmu had arrived in Paramaribo on Sunday on her first state visit as President. She will there till June 6.

"In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

--IANS

ans/vd