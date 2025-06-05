Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

President Droupadi Murmu said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for deepening efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming the challenges facing it. 

 

He said on X, "This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better."  Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations. 

 

 

In a post on X on World Environment Day, she asked people to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet and to work together to conserve resources, promote eco-friendly behaviour.

"Every action for the environment makes a difference and our collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations," Murmu said.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bengaluru, IPL, RCB

RCB's glory march turns tragic: What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

LIVE news updates: India's active Covid-19 case tally rises to 4,866, 7 deaths reported

chenab rail bridge

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Light rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi today, AQI drops to 146

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi breathed better in 2025 compared to 2024: Environment Minister Sirsa

Topics : World Environment Day Environment environmentalism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon