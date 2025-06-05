President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for deepening efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming the challenges facing it.
This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let’s deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better. pic.twitter.com/E7mWAFZ73V— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2025
He said on X, "This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better." Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations.
On World Environment Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting our planet! Let us work together to conserve resources and promote eco-friendly behaviour. Every action for the environment makes a difference and our collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2025
In a post on X on World Environment Day, she asked people to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet and to work together to conserve resources, promote eco-friendly behaviour.
"Every action for the environment makes a difference and our collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations," Murmu said.
Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)