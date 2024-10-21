Business Standard
President Murmu's Odisha visit postponed in view of impending cyclone

Murmu was scheduled to visit Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar during her stay

She was supposed to attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled three-day visit to Odisha from Wednesday has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone that is likely to hit the state's coast on October 25.

Murmu was scheduled to visit Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar during her stay.

I am directed to convey that due to unavoidable circumstances the visit of the Hon'ble President from 23rd to 25th October, 2024 stands postponed, a communication from the President's secretariat to the Odisha chief secretary read.

Sources said that her tour has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone that would hit Odisha coast by October 25.

 

President Murmu was scheduled to land at Bangriposi Helipad in Mayurbhanj district on October 23 to lay the foundation of three new railway lines and three other developmental projects.

Officials said that the President was scheduled to visit Puri the next day to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath and to attend the 75th-anniversary celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, one of the oldest Ayurvedic medical colleges in the country.

She was also supposed to attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

