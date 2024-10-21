Business Standard
Home / India News / Minority affairs ministry gives presentation on Waqf bill, oppn MPs protest

Minority affairs ministry gives presentation on Waqf bill, oppn MPs protest

A BJP MP said all Indians are stakeholders in any proposed law, and the committee in its wisdom can call anyone it deems fit to offer any valuable suggestion

Parliament, New Parliament

Some opposition MPs questioned the panel's decision to seek depositions from some lawyers. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Minorities Affairs Ministry on Monday made an extensive presentation at a parliamentary panel meeting to address the queries of MPs on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with some opposition members arguing that the ministry's consultations over the years never called for a new law.

A batch of petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the insertion of words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution in 1976 also cast a shadow on the meeting as heated words were exchanged after opposition MPs questioned the panel's decision to seek depositions from some lawyers behind the plea, drawing reaction from BJP members.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

A BJP MP said all Indians are stakeholders in any proposed law, and the committee in its wisdom can call anyone it deems fit to offer any valuable suggestion. The Waqf law has impacted a large number of non-Muslims, he claimed.

Advocates Ashwini Upadhyay, a BJP member, and Vishnu Shankar Jain are among those behind the SC pleas. They had last week appeared before the committee headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

During the ministry's presentation, some MPs claimed that the minutes of consultation it had held in the run-up to the decision to amend the Waqf Act had made no mention of the need for a new law to override the existing statute.

A couple of opposition MPs claimed that the ministry in its last meeting over the issue in November last year had suggested administrative and technological measures to deal with complications arising out of the Act.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Expect apology, cannot treat judicial officers as subordinates: SC to govt

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC, MCD directed to pay Rs 4.8 lakh claim, Rs 40,000 compensation

delhi fog today, delhi air quality

CPCB imposes GRAP second stage in Delhi as daily average AQI hit 310 level

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE: Four JMM leaders including minister, 2 BJP MLAs file nominations for J'khand polls

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

PWD, SJVNL sign MoU worth Rs 70 cr for road widening projects in Himachal

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni, a member of the committee, submitted to Pal an application from Pune-based NGO Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat about 19 cases of the state Waqf board claiming properties belonging to others.

"From all the cases it is clear that the Waqf board is misusing its power and troubling the common people irrespective of religion," she said.

She also shared a representation by Ismaili Muslims, who have objected to the their community being addressed as "Aga Khanis", a colloquial term, in the bill.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kerala Assembly

Kerala govt adopts resolution demanding withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill

Delhi Waqf Board

Hindu outfits rally in Himachal demanding Waqf Board be abolished

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Parl's joint committee on Waqf Bill will complete work on time: Rijiju

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Parliament panel on Waqf Bill receives over 120 million responses

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

PM not visiting conflict-hit Manipur, trying to stop Ukraine war: Owaisi

Topics : Waqf Board Parliament minority shareholders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon