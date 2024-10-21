LIVE news: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid the allegations linking him to the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Sanjay Kumar Verma, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Canada, has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "destroying" the bilateral ties between the two countries for political gains. After Ottawa named him a 'person of interest,' New Delhi recalled Verma and some other diplomats from Canada. In an interview to CTV News, Verma stated that Trudeau has ruined the bilateral ties between the two countries. Verma said, "Canada didn't follow the practice which should have been there. Evidence should have been shared first, but someone (Trudeau) decided to stand in Parliament and talk about a thing for which he himself has said there was no hard evidence."
The Congress has announced candidates for the bypolls to the legislative Assemblies of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge gave the nod to the proposals to nominate candidates for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and four seats in Assam. In Assam, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha has been named from Dholai (SC) seat, Sanjib Warle from Sidli (ST), Brajenjit Sinha from Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain from Samaguri.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's government in Delhi saying it has a tendency to lie and shift blame on others for its own shortcomings. This came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, earlier in the day, asserted that the "dirty politics" of the BJP is responsible for growing air and water pollution in the national capital.
The Congress has announced candidates for the bypolls to the legislative Assemblies of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge gave the nod to the proposals to nominate candidates for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and four seats in Assam. In Assam, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha has been named from Dholai (SC) seat, Sanjib Warle from Sidli (ST), Brajenjit Sinha from Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain from Samaguri.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's government in Delhi saying it has a tendency to lie and shift blame on others for its own shortcomings. This came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, earlier in the day, asserted that the "dirty politics" of the BJP is responsible for growing air and water pollution in the national capital.
8:48 AM
News update: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy
As he headed home to India after New Delhi rejected Ottawa’s allegations linking him to the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ruining the bilateral ties between the two countries for political gains. New Delhi recalled Verma and some other diplomats from Canada after Ottawa named him a 'person of interest' in its investigation into Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Israel-Palestine Lebanon Hezbollah US presidential elections Donald Trump
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST