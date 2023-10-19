close
Prez attends 1st convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University

President Droupadi Murmu attended the first convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in East Champaran district of Bihar on Thursday

President Murmu's addresses nation

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu attended the first convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in East Champaran district of Bihar on Thursday.
Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were also present at the ceremony held in Motihari, where East Champaran is headquartered.
Later, in the evening, she is scheduled to address the convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Patna.
At the Raj Bhavan, where the president is putting up, she is also scheduled to interact with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Bihar.
Murmu arrived in the state on Wednesday on a three-day tour, the first since she got elected to the top constitutional post last year.
Her Bihar tour will conclude on Friday with a visit to Gaya where she will grace the third convocation of Central University of South Bihar, an official statement said.
Security has been beefed up across the state in view of Murmu's visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

