Delhi Excise Policy: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia

The Court adjourned the CBI case in Delhi excise policy till November 22. The court also extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till the next date of hearing

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia

The court also directed the counsels to email requests to the Investigating officer. Thereafter, the IO shall make a schedule for the inspection of documents | Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday directed counsels for accused persons to inspect un-relied documents in the Delhi Excise policy case at CBI Headquarters.
The Court adjourned the CBI case in Delhi excise policy till November 22. The court also extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till the next date of hearing.
Special Judge, M K Nagpal has directed counsels to inspect the documents from 2 to 7 PM on every working day at the CBI office as per the schedule drawn according to the convenience of the counsels.
The court also directed the counsels to email requests to the Investigating officer. Thereafter, the IO shall make a schedule for the inspection of documents.
The court directed the CBI to supply the hard copies of the second supplementary charge sheet to one of the accused. It further directed the agency to supply the soft copy of the second charge sheet to some of the accused.
The court said that you (counsels) need not file an application. You may mail directly to the investigation officer (IO).
The court also noted that the IO is claiming that the copy of all the charge sheets and documents as well as deficient documents already supplied.
The counsel of one accused claimed that the soft copy of the supplementary charge sheet is yet to be supplied. Another counsel said that the hard copy of the second supplementary is also not yet supplied.
However, the IO submitted that the same will be supplied within a week. He also said that the list of un-relied documents has also been supplied to the counsel via emails.
The court also directed the CBI to supply the list of URD of supplementary charge sheets. One of the counsels returned the copies claiming that it is not paginated.
The court said that a list of un-relied documents (URD) list be sent by email to the counsel.
Counsels for the accused persons submitted that the Inspection of the URD is still going on. The counsel requested the court and seek permission to inspect the said documents.

"Accused persons have the right to inspect the URD in terms of the judgement of the Delhi High Court," the counsel said.
The court said that the counsel shall send a written request to the IO by email within a week. IO shall chalk Out the schedule for inspection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi court

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Business Standard
