Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Private jet skids off runway in UP's Farrukhabad; passengers, pilots safe

Private jet skids off runway in UP's Farrukhabad; passengers, pilots safe

The jet was carrying the managing director of a beer factory under construction in the district's industrial area, who had arrived to inspect the project site

private jet

Representative Image: According to district officials, the jet, belonging to Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing registration number VT-DEZ.

Press Trust of India Farrukhabad (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A private jet skidded off the runway and crashed into bushes at the Mohammadabad airstrip on Thursday, officials said. All passengers and the two pilots escaped unhurt.

According to district officials, the jet, belonging to Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing registration number VT-DEZ, lost control while taking off and veered off the runway into shrubs around 10.30 am.

The jet was carrying the managing director of a beer factory under construction in the district's industrial area, who had arrived to inspect the project site, they said.

Following the incident, the sub-divisional magistrate rushed to the spot.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said, "The private jet carrying the MD of an under-construction factory lost control during takeoff and went into nearby bushes. Fortunately, all occupants are safe and no injuries have been reported.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi-Starmer

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Tariffs are weapons, India won't yield to global pressure: Shivraj Chouhan

Jammu and Kashmir protest

EOW conducts raid at multiple locations in J-K in ₹53 lakh land fraud case

Mahua Moitra, Mahua

SC to hear MP Mahua Moitra's plea to mandate disclosure of FPIs on Oct 14

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Satcom rollout to begin after Trai finalises spectrum prices, says Scindia

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Private jet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon