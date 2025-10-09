LIVE news updates: PM Modi holds talks with UK counterpart Starmer
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer broadly focusing on boosting the India-UK ties in areas of trade, defence and security and critical technology. The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning on a two-day visit.
Starmer's visit to India came two-and-half months after the two countries inked a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs and is expected to result in doubling the bilateral trade by 2030. The trade deal was firmed up during PM Modi's visit to London in July.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Starmer said the trade deal is a "launchpad" for two-way growth, with India set to be the third biggest global economy by 2028.
"We signed a major trade deal with India in July -- the best secured by any country -- but the story doesn't stop there," he said.
11:05 AM
NIA recovers weapons in Bihar arms smuggling case during house raids
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the residence of an accused in a 2024 arms smuggling case in Bihar, recovering several weapons and other incriminating materials, officials said on Thursday.
11:01 AM
Was cough syrup linked to child deaths exported to other countries: WHO to Indian authorities
The World Health Organisation has sought to know from Indian authorities whether the cough syrup linked to child deaths in the country was exported to other nations, sources said on Thursday. They said the global health agency will take a call on issuing a 'Global Medical Products Alert' on the cough syrup, Coldrif, after receiving an official confirmation from authorities here. The agency issues such alerts for substandard and contaminated medicines.
