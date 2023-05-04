close

Protest to continue, verdict not a setback: Wrestlers after SC closes case

Claiming that the Supreme Court's decision to close proceedings on the plea of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief is not a setback, the wrestlers said they will continue protest

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Claiming that the Supreme Court's decision to close proceedings on the plea of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not a setback, the wrestlers on Thursday said they will continue their protest.

The wrestlers have been sitting on protest since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

However, the top court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan, noting that FIRs have been registered and the seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

"We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue," Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said.

"Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter," she added.

The wrestlers further said that they will decide the future course of action after consulting their seniors.

"We have all options open, will decide after consulting seniors," Vinesh Phogat said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

"You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed.

"If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

