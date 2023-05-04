close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to attend WEF meet in China

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has received an invite to attend the World Economic Forum's 14th 'Annual Meeting of the New Champions' which will be held in China in June

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
K T Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has received an invite to attend the World Economic Forum's 14th 'Annual Meeting of the New Champions' which will be held in China in June.

The meeting would be held from June 27 to 29, 2023 in Tianjin, China, a release from Rama Rao's office said on Thursday. In the invitation, WEF President Borge Brende said driven by the Rao's vision, Telangana has become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies. "Telangana is leading India's start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub. Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation," the invitation said.

The meeting will see the participation of over 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia at a pivotal time for the global economic recovery.

It will focus on "key transformations such as accelerating the energy transition, making progress on climate and sustainability, deploying innovation across economies and industries, and post-pandemic consumer behaviour", the release said.

Also Read

Telangana seeks funds in Union Budget for various industrial projects

Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR

Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM

Telangana BJP chief says KTR consumes drugs, challenges him to take test

Rs 6,000 aid for farmers by Maharashtra govt insufficient: Telangana CM

Make concerted efforts to ensure G20 meeting is a success, says J-K LG

Mental healthcare call centre in Srinagar receives over 10,000 calls

Farmers coming to Jantar Mantar stopped at Singhu border, 24 detained

Dravidian model is the governance formula for all States: CM Stalin

Traffic in Delhi affected as Police beefed up checking in border areas

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Economic Forum Telangana K T Rama Rao China

First Published: May 04 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google rolling out passkeys for 'passwordless future': All you need to know

Google passkeys
3 min read

Ajay Banga will be a 'transformative leader' as World Bank President: Biden

Ajay Banga, Banga
4 min read

Adani Enterprises revenue up 26% at Rs 31,716 cr in Q4, PAT rises 137%

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Macrotech to invest about Rs 2,500 cr this fiscal on land acquisition

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
3 min read

Raut cries conspiracy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra; says attempts on

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon