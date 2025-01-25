Business Standard

Proud to honour extraordinary achievements of Padma awardees, says PM Modi

A total of 139 Padma awards, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, have been announced

PM said that each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. | File Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated all Padma awardees and said India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements.

A total of 139 Padma awards, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, have been announced. 

"Congratulations to all the Padma awardees! India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly," Modi said on X.

Former Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, folk singer Sharda Sinha and renowned writer M T Vasudevan Nair have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Padma Shri Padma Bhushan Padma Vibhushan

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

