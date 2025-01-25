Business Standard

Home / India News / Maharashtra govt to refund Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 cr for Mannat lease premium

Maharashtra govt to refund Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 cr for Mannat lease premium

Resident suburban collector Satish Bagal said on Saturday that in 2019, Shah rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan converted the lease of the heritage property in Bandra to 'class 1 complete ownership'

Shah Rukh Khan is planning to add two new floors to Mannat

The actor had reportedly paid upwards of Rs 25 crore in premium, but officials did not confirm the figure immediately. | File Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

The Maharashtra Government would be refunding Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 crore that he had paid in excess to convert the lease of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat'.

Resident suburban collector Satish Bagal said on Saturday that in 2019, Shah rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan converted the lease of the heritage property in Bandra to 'class 1 complete ownership', and paid the government some premium for it.

After discovering a tabulation error on the basis of which the premium was calculated, the Khans filed an application before the revenue authority for refund which was sanctioned earlier this week, he said. The actor had reportedly paid upwards of Rs 25 crore in premium, but officials did not confirm the figure immediately.

 

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

