Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 12 'Rat Miner' heroes among 49 awardees of 'Jeevan Raksha Padaks'

12 'Rat Miner' heroes among 49 awardees of 'Jeevan Raksha Padaks'

The awardees of Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak include Ritik Chauhan, Shashikant Ramkrushna Gajbe, NK Shankar Singh Kharayat, Havildar Leki Passang

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways VK Singh greet rescued workers coming out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel. (PTI Photo)

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak has been awarded to nine people, including one posthumously and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 23 others. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rat miners who had who had rescued the construction workers trapped in Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023 are among 49 people approved by President Droupadi Murmu for Jeevan Raksha Padaks.

The awards are given for meritorious act in saving the life of a person, on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, a government statement said.

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak has been awarded to 17 individuals including the team of 12 rat miners and five others posthumously.

Pintu Kumar Sahni from Bihar, Manesh K M from Kerala, Dawa Tshering Lepcha and Pema Tenzing Lachungpa from Sikkim, and Gunner Anis Kumar Gupta of defence ministry have been named for the award posthumously, the government statement said.

 

The 12-member team of rat miners -- Vaqeel Hassan, Munna Qureshi, Ankur Kumar, Monu Kumar, Devendra, Mohmmed Rashid, Firoz Qureshi, Jatin Kashyap, Saurabh Kashyap, Mohmmed Irshad, Nasruddin, and Naseem -- which worked for 26 hours without break to rescue the workers for 17 days has been given Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Also Read

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

Assam mining rescue: Indian Navy deployed with specialised equipment

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

3 dead, 6 trapped in flooded Assam coal mine; rescue efforts continue

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their shareholding in domestic metals and mining companies this year amid a world-beating rally in their stock prices. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the FPI holding in Vedanta has increased 371 basis po

FPIs hike exposure to Indian metals and mining companies, shows data

mining

SC order allowing states to collect past dues to hurt miners: Govt official

NDTV

NDTV Q3 results: Loss widens to Rs 55.48 crore due to higher expenses

The award is given in three categories -- Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

"The decoration of the award consists of a Medal, Certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum Monetary Allowance. It is presented to the awardees by the respective Union Ministries/Organizations/State Government to which the awardee belongs," the statement said.

Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak has been awarded to nine people, including one posthumously and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 23 others.

The awardees of Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak include Ritik Chauhan, Shashikant Ramkrushna Gajbe, NK Shankar Singh Kharayat, Havildar Leki Passang,  Rakesh Singh Rana, Manmohan Singh, Pradeep Kumar and Sachin Kumar.

Rajesh Ranjan Kujur of defence ministry will get medal posthumously.

Jeevan Raksha Padak has been given to Nelli Srinivasa Rao, Vikas Yadav,  Sushri Manishaben Amarshibhai Malakiya, Kumari Diya Fathima, Muhammad Hashir N K, Kishor Kumar Arney, Dadarao Govindrao Pawar, and Dnyaneshwar Mukundrao Bhedodkar.

K Shimreingam Shimray, Elambok Dkhar, Kisen Wanniang, Laltlanzova,  Y Pongba, Ranjana Bhandari, C Anbarasan, Bandakindi Shravan Kumar, Aakash Pradhan, Kali Kinkar Manna, Naik Ajith R Nair, Dhanbeer Singh Negi, Dhanesh Chand Yadav, Sgt Ram Kumar Jaiswal, and Pallabi Biswas would be the rest to get the same award.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

In R-Day eve address to nation, Murmu bats for 'One Nation, One Election'

Jageshwar Yadav,Jageshwar,Padma Shri,Droupadi Murmu

30 unsung heroes honoured with Padma Shri for diverse contributions

Purchasing Health Insurance

Nine people held in illegal kidney transplantation racket in Hyderabad

AI, artificial intelligence

AI, quantum computing, green tech must drive India's growth: CEEW chief

Manoj Jarange

Activist Jarange launches fresh indefinite hunger strike for Maratha quota

Topics : Republic Day miners national awards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon