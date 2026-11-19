The Centre has revised the validity period of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles, linking the renewal frequency for Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) vehicles to their age and whether they are transport or non-transport vehicles.

For non-transport BS-VI vehicles, the PUC certificate will be valid for three years at a time for vehicles up to six years old from the date of first registration.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, on November 13, amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Under the revised rules, all vehicles will continue to be required to carry a valid PUC certificate issued or renewed by an agency authorised by the state government. The certificate will have to be produced on demand before authorised officers.

For all motor vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms, the PUC certificate will remain valid for three months.

Vehicles complying with BS-IV emission norms will have a validity period of six months.

What are the new PUC rules for BS-VI vehicles?

For non-transport BS-VI vehicles, the PUC certificate will be valid for three years at a time for vehicles up to six years old from the date of first registration.

For BS-VI non-transport vehicles more than six years old but not more than 10 years old, the certificate will have to be renewed once every year.

Vehicles more than 10 years old will require PUC renewal once every six months.

Different validity periods have been prescribed for BS-VI transport vehicles.

For transport vehicles up to six years old from the date of first registration, the PUC certificate will be valid for two years. Those more than six years old but not more than 10 years old will require renewal once every year.

BS-VI transport vehicles more than 10 years old will need a fresh PUC certificate once every six months.

What happens to existing PUC certificates?

The revised validity periods will not immediately alter certificates issued before the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, came into effect.

For such certificates, the new validity period will apply only upon their first renewal after the commencement of the amended rules.

The notification also specifies how the validity of a renewed certificate will be calculated.

If an application for renewal is made within 10 days before the existing certificate expires, the renewed certificate will take effect from the date of expiry of the existing certificate.

In all other cases where renewal takes place after the certificate has expired, the renewed PUC certificate will take effect from the date of renewal.

The amended rules came into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.