Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the buzz around Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) to showcase India's transformation over the past 13 years. He posted a series of graphics on social media, inspired by the popular video game GTA, saying the country was “playing a whole new game”.

India is playing a whole new game! https://t.co/CMkMbK6vII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026 The post uses a 'then and now' format to compare India's position in 2013 with its current standing across areas including the economy, poverty reduction, sanitation, railway electrification, renewable energy, space technology, digital connectivity, defence exports and internal security.

The post draws on the 13-year gap between the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013 and Grand Theft Auto VI in 2026 to frame the country's development as a series of upgrades.

The post contrasts India's inclusion in the 'Fragile Five' group in 2013 with its current position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

On poverty, the post states that extreme poverty declined from 27 per cent to 2.6 per cent. The sanitation graphic states coverage increased from 39 per cent to 100 per cent, attributing the change to the completion of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The railway electrification graphic shows coverage rising from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent. The post also highlights the expansion of solar power capacity from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.

In the space sector, it states the number of startups has increased from one to 440. The digital connectivity comparison shows the cost of 1 GB of data falling from ₹308 in the 3G era to ₹7.51 in the 5G era.

The defence graphic contrasts India's earlier position as a major defence importer with its emergence as an exporter of defence equipment to more than 80 countries. It also highlights the number of Naxal-affected districts falling from 182 to 0.