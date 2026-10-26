Govt allows E100 flex-fuel vehicles, amends Central Motor Vehicle Rules

Amid the government’s ongoing push to encourage flex-fuel vehicles and ethanol blending in conventional fuels, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) to allow vehicles running on 100 per cent ethanol (E100).

The amendments update the emission certification provisions by expressly including E100 alongside E85. Vehicles certified for these fuels must meet the emission and safety requirements applicable to their category, MoRTH said.

So far, consumers have the option of purchasing E10 and E20 petrol, with ethanol blending of up to 10 per cent 20 per cent, respectively. The new notification also corrected provision of the MV Rules related to biodiesel.

The E85 is a petrol and ethanol blend containing up to 85 per cent ethanol by volume. “E85/E100 is intended only for vehicles specifically designed and certified to use it and will not be applicable to the other vehicles generally available in the market or used till date. A vehicle’s compatibility with E10 or E20 alone does not establish suitability for E85,” the ministry’s statement said.

This notification does not require owners of existing vehicles to switch to E85 or modify their vehicles either at present or in the future, it added.

Flex-fuel technology is already used in countries such as Brazil and the United States. In India, ethanol blending in fuel recently raised a controversy after consumers complained of alleged damage to vehicle components. The government has been pushing the throttle on reducing fuel imports by increasing the adoption of ethanol, both via flex-fuel vehicles and increasing the blending of ethanol in petrol.

Parallelly, the Centre also aims to increase the blending of isobutanol in diesel. The notification also updates biodiesel-related provisions and makes technical corrections.

Greater use of domestically produced ethanol can reduce dependence on imported crude oil. Use of ethanol in suitably designed vehicles can help to reduce certain exhaust pollutants and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the fuel's production cycle and use, depending on the feedstock and production process, the ministry said.

Flex-fuel vehicles are specifically designed with fuel-system components and materials compatible with ethanol blends from E20 to E100. “Vehicles designed as flex-fuel vehicles will not have material compatibility issues. Motorists should check the fuel compatibility sticker on their vehicle and follow the manufacturer’s guidance in the owner’s manual while opting for the fuel choice at the fuel station,” an official said.

Ethanol has a lower fossil carbon footprint than petrol. The use of higher ethanol blends can help cut tailpipe emissions of carbon monoxide (CO) and certain hydrocarbons (HC), while contributing to lower lifecycle GHG emissions, depending on the feedstock and production pathway, an explanatory note by the ministry said.