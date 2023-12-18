Sensex (    %)
                        
Punjab CM announces 4% dearness allowance hike for govt employees

A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU here. During the meeting, Mann discussed various demands of the employees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance of government employees with effect from the ongoing month.
Following the hike, the DA will increase to 38 per cent, Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) President Amrik Singh said.
A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU here. During the meeting, Mann discussed various demands of the employees.
"Had a meeting with the representatives of Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today and discussed their issues in detail... Sharing the good news that we are going to give a new year gift to the employees... DA is increased by 4% which will be effective from 1st December 2023," Mann said in a post on X.
After the meeting, the PSMSU president said the CM announced 4 per cent DA hike to state government employees.
He further said the CM assured that the remaining 8 per cent DA will also be given.
The employees had been demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending 12 per cent DA and regularisation of contractual employees.
The PSMSU on Sunday suspended their over a month long pen-down strike, which began on November 8. They suspended their strike ahead of the meeting with the CM.

Topics : Dearness Allowance Punjab Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

