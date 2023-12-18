Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi Airport saw highest-ever single-day passenger traffic on November 28

Delhi Airport also witnessed the highest-ever traffic in the first 8 months of a financial year at 47.8 million

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Delhi Airport recorded the highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 221,000 on November 28, according to the latest data released by GMR Airports. It also witnessed the highest-ever traffic in the first eight months of a financial year at 47.8 million. It was 15 per cent higher than between April and November 2022.

In November alone, air passenger traffic witnessed a 7 per cent rise to 6.07 million, as compared to last year. However, as compared to October, the rise in air passenger traffic was flat. The data also showed that in 2023-24, Delhi Airport handled nearly 6 million passengers every month.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport is run by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The GMR Group holds a 64 per cent stake in DIAL and it is followed by 26 per cent by the Airports Authority of India.

The data also showed that the Hyderabad Airport also witnessed its highest year-to-date (YTD) air passenger traffic till November 2023. The passenger traffic was 16.3 million, 22 per cent higher than in 2022-23. In November, air passenger traffic at Hyderabad Airport was 2.03 million, 16 per cent higher than in November 2022.

This airport recorded the highest-ever single-day passenger traffic 75,000 on November 25, 2023. Recently, Hyderabad Airport introduced India's first Internet of Things (IoT)-powered Smart Trolleys with screens to guide passengers.

The Goa Airport saw passenger traffic of 388,940 in November, 15 per cent higher than in October. Till November 30 2023, the passenger traffic at the airport was 2.5 million.

Among the international airports controlled by the GMR Group, Medan Airport in Indonesia saw a 21 per cent rise in passenger traffic at 4.9 million between April and November 2023 as compared to the same period last year. In November, the air traffic was up 5 per cent as compared to November 2022. As compared to October this year, however, the passenger traffic was down 2 per cent.

At Cebu Airport, the traffic was up 66 per cent year-to-date till November 30, 2023, at 6.8 million. 

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

