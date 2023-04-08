close

Punjab minister launches helpline for farmers to report unfair practices

Punjab Agri Minister launched a helpline number and asked farmers to register complaints on it if they find any unfair practice during the special field inspection being conducted to assess crop loss

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
farmers

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday launched a helpline number and asked farmers to register complaints on it if they find any unfair practice during the special field inspection being conducted to assess crop loss due to inclement weather.

Dhaliwal said he himself is supervising the ongoing work of 'girdawari' by visiting fields.

He said the state government was fully committed to compensate farmers for their crop loss due to the rough weather.

"My effort is that every farmer gets due compensation but if any farmer is facing inappropriate or unfair practice in the 'girdawari' process, then a concerned farmer can register his complaint on 9309388088 without any hesitation," Dhaliwal said in a statement here.

He further said complaints can be made through WhatsApp on this number.

The minister further said the complaint lodged on this number will be taken seriously and immediate action will be taken.

He assured that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's promise to compensate farmers for their crop loss on Baisakhi would be fulfilled.

Untimely rains, hailstorms and high-velocity winds have damaged wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab.

Topics : Punjab | Ministry Of Agriculture | Farming

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

