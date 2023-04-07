close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Punjab paid back entire Rs 20,200 cr electricity subsidy for FY22: Mann

He said that the government has also paid the first installment of Rs 1,804 crore out of the legacy amount of Rs 9,020 crore which had been pending for the previous years

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bhagwant Mann

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said the state has cleared its entire electricity subsidy bill of Rs 20,200 crore for the last financial year and has witnessed a jump in excise and GST revenue.

Mann, addressing the media here, said the state has registered a revenue of Rs 8,841 crore for the financial year 2022-23, up by 41.41 per cent as against revenue of 2021-22.

He said his government has set a target of 10,000 crore in excise revenue for the current fiscal, as he criticised the previous governments for allowing "liquor mafia" in the state.

Mann said that the state has registered a 16.6 per cent jump in the Goods & Services Tax collection, earning Rs 18,126 crore in revenue for the year 2022-23.

"We are now among the top states in terms of GST collection," he said.

Mann said the state has registered a rise of 78 per cent in stamp duty and fee collection in the month of March. The government had earlier announced an exemption of 2.25 per cent on stamp duty and fees on registration of properties.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

90% urban people in Himachal don't have adequate water supply: CAG

Govt imposes gas price caps: Here is how the prices of PNG, CNG will change

Former AP CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Srinagar airport to spruce up amenities to handle increased footfall

Amritpal had cosmetic surgery done to resemble Bhindranwale, says report

The CM said his government has cleared the total electricity subsidy bill of Rs 20,200 crore for the last financial year, and asserted that the government will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people.

"In 2022-23, which is the first year when the Punjab government paid the entire subsidy bill of Rs 20,200 crore to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Not even a single penny was pending towards the PSPCL," he said.

He said that the government has also paid the first installment of Rs 1,804 crore out of the legacy amount of Rs 9,020 crore which had been pending for the previous years.

The amount of Rs 9,020 crore will be given in five installments, said Mann.

Mann said the Rs 20,200 crore amount comprised Rs 9,063.79 crore (free electricity to the farm sector), Rs 8,225 crore for domestic consumers, and Rs 2,910 crore for the industry sector.

Replying to a question on radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who continues to be on the run since March 18 when Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his aides, Mann said, "when any development comes, we will let you know."

To a query on crop damage because of rains, Mann said 60 per cent girdawari (field inspection) to assess the loss is complete and also said the compensation will be given to affected farmers. The distribution of compensation will start from Baisakhi, he said.

Topics : Punjab | electricity | Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon