close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Former AP CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
N Kiran Kumar Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the leadership of the opposition party.

Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and hit out at the Congress leadership for its inability to accept people's verdict and make course correction.

They believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong, he said.

They want authority to control but don't want to work hard or take any responsibility, said the four-time former MLA, who had quit the Congress last month.

Citing his family's over six-decade-long association with the Congress, Reddy said he never imagined he will leave the party.

The Congress is getting damaged in all states and its high command does not interact with others or take their opinion, he said.

Also Read

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

India producing medical devices at 1/3rd world price: Jitendra Singh

AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys

Srinagar airport to spruce up amenities to handle increased footfall

Amritpal had cosmetic surgery done to resemble Bhindranwale, says report

Third gender denoted as a 'caste' in Bihar's recent caste-based survey

About 150,000 farmers practising natural farming in HP to be certified

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Reddy contrasted the rise of the BJP with the decline of the Congress since 1984 and lauded the ruling party's leaders led by Modi for their hardwork and commitment towards the nation.

They have clarity of thought and consistency, and taking courageous decision is the hallmark of the government, he said.

Reddy also lauded Modi's commitment to fighting corruption.

Topics : Politics | Andhra Pradesh | BJP | Congress

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon