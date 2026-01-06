Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjab police, BSF recover 20 kg heroin, arrest 4 in cross-border bust

Punjab police, BSF recover 20 kg heroin, arrest 4 in cross-border bust

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace supply routes

According to preliminary investigations, Punjab Police revealed that the arrested accused were connected to Pakistan-based handlers and coordinated the delivery and distribution of drug consignments | Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Range, carried out a major crackdown on trans-border drug smuggling in Punjab on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of 19.980 kg of heroin and the arrest of four accused, including the key operative managing the supply chain.

According to preliminary investigations, Punjab Police revealed that the arrested accused were connected to Pakistan-based handlers and coordinated the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across multiple districts in the state.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace supply routes, identify additional handlers, and neutralise the entire network.

 

"In a major crackdown on trans-border smuggling, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (#ANTF), Border Range, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (#BSF), recovered 19.980 kg of Heroin and apprehended four accused, including the key operative managing the supply chain. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused is linked to Pakistan-based handlers and was coordinating the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the region. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the investigation is underway to identify cross-border handlers, trace supply routes, and dismantle the entire network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to eradicate the drug menace and dismantle cross-border narco networks operating in #Punjab," wrote DGP Punjab Police.

In another incident, Punjab Police earlier busted an organised crime gang, arrested nine accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings and recovered several weapons, said Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on January 1.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was a part of a well-organised criminal network and was actively planning a serious offence.

In a post on X, the DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police busts an organised crime gang and arrests 9 accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings. Recovery: 9 pistols (.32 bore) and 1 PX5 pistol (.30 bore).

According to the Preliminary investigation, the accused was a part of a well-organised criminal network and was actively planning a serious offence."

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

"FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to crushing organised crime and gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," the post added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narcotics Narcotics Control Bureau border security force BSF Smuggling Drugs ban

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

