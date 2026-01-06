Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for chronic cough

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for chronic cough

It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, according to a PTI report

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, they said.

It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Deepam row: Madras HC upholds order allowing lamp lighting on hilltop

Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2026: How to book tickets for January 26 parade, other events

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi AQI slips back to 'poor' as dense fog disrupts flights and travel

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP tops 'Deregulation 1.0' rankings for investment-friendly states

Winter, Cold, Delhi Cold

India braces for harsher winter as IMD predicts rain today, check forecast

Topics : Sonia Gandhi hospitals Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon