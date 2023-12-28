Sensex (    %)
                        
Qatar court reduces punishment for 8 ex-Indian Navy veterans on death row

Relief for families as Qatar's Court of Appeal revises punishments for eight former Indian Navy seals in espionage case; detailed judgment awaited

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

A Qatar court has revised the sentences for eight former Indian Navy personnel who were earlier sentenced to death in connection with an alleged case of espionage. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the development on Thursday, adding that the detailed judgment is still awaited. However, the reduction of the sentence will come as a relief for the families of the ex-service personnel.

While the sentences have been reduced, the MEA stated that it is in close communication with the legal team and the families of the Navy veterans to determine the next steps.
The MEA stated, "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited," the MEA stated.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present at the Court of Appeal today, along with family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter, and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the ministry added.

Background on the case against the eight former Indian Navy officers

In August 2022 eight former Indian Navy officers, employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services in Qatar, were detained on charges of espionage. These officers, including highly decorated commanders and captains, faced delays in legal proceedings, with the situation taking a grim turn when they were sentenced to death on October 26, 2022.

The families of the Navy veterans sought support from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar after the shocking death sentences were announced. Subsequently, on November 24, a Qatar court accepted the appeal against the death sentences, offering some hope for a relaxation in the extreme punishments.

While the reduction in sentences is a positive development, the final judgment and its implications will be crucial as the Indian government continues to provide support to the affected Navy veterans and their families.
 

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

